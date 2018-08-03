CM Punjab pays tribute to police martyrs

LAHORE, Aug 03 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said that police martyrs have written a

history of bravery and courage with their blood.

In his message issued here on Friday on the eve of Police

Martyrs Day, he said that the nation remembered the great

sacrifices rendered by police martyrs and paid regards to

their heirs on this day.

The chief minister paid rich tributes to the police

martyrs who had sacrificed their precious lives for the

protection of life and property of the people and said that

their bravery and commitment to duty had helped in maintenance

of peace in the country.

The police martyrs gave their blood to make the country

a citadel of peace, he added.

The immense sacrifices rendered by the police for the

safety of citizens are immortal, he added.

“The police force and other law-enforcement agencies are

fully engaged in eradicating the internal enemies,” he stated.

He said the police martyrs sacrificing their lives for

the beloved motherland were heroes of the whole nation, adding

the peace had been restored due to their sacrifices and

martyrs’ role in maintaining peace would always be remembered.