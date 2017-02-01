CM Punjab orders PC1 for another metro bus in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz

Sharif on Wednesday directed preparation of PC 1 for start of metro

bus service from Saddar in Rawalpindi city to Motorway Chowk.

The Chief Minister issued the order on the request of Member

National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Malik Ibrar Ahmed during a one to one meeting in Lahore.

Malik Ibrar Ahmed told the Chief Minister that start of a new

metro bus service would help citizens to travel without hurdle from Saddar and outside districts to Motorway Chowk and new Islamabad International Airport.

The Chief Minister ordered that this project should be

completed as early as possible.

The Chief Minister also approved Rs 300 million for different

development schemes of constituency NA 54, funds for Dhoke Syedan Girls College and release of Rs 10 million for buying a plot adjacent to Khadeeja Degree College.

Shahbaz Sharif directed Secretary Health to conduct a

survey for immediate posting of doctors and staff in the nine dispensaries of Rawalpindi Cantonment area.

MNA Malik Ibrar thanked the Chief Minister for approving

project of metro bus service and release of funds for different schemes in his constituency.

The Chief Minister appreciated Malik Ibrar for getting elected

the party mayor in Rawalpindi unopposed and achieving success in local government elections and bye elections.

Malik Ibrar on this occasion said that he worked hard for the

party considering it an as obligation and the efforts would have a positive effect.

He pledged to continue performing services for the party.