CM Punjab Independence Day Tennis C’ship in full swing

LAHORE, Aug 22 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Independence Day Tennis Championship is in full swing as a number of matches were decided in different age group competitions on the opening day at PLTA Bagh-e-Jinnah courts, here on Tuesday.

Secretary PLTA Rashid Malik, Chief Referee Faheem Siddique and a large number of spectators witnessed the matches on a hot and humid day.

In boys Under 18 quarter finals , top Seed of tournament Hafiz Arbab Ali beat Jamal Sheikh 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets. In another match second seed Ahmed Kamil beat Ahmer Saeed 6-1, 6-3 and both qualified for semifinals.

In boys Under 14 event, Abdul Hanan Khan beat Mustaffa Hamid 4-0, 4-0, Shaeel Tahir beat Ibrahim Anjum 4-2, 4-2, Mubeen Faheem beat Q Razi 4-0, 4-1, Bilal Asim beat Saeed Salman 4-0, 4-0, Adil Khan beat Zain by 4-0, 4-0, Fayzan Fayyaz beat Syed Muhammad Mustafa by 4-2, 3-5, 4-2 and all breezed into the quarterfinals.

In boys Under 12 event, Abdul Hanan Khan beat Saeed Salman 8-1, Shaeel Tahir beat Ibrahim Anjam 8-4, Hassan Ali beat Hussnain 8-1, Syed Muhammad Mustafa beat Ameer Hamaza 8-2, Maha Saeed beat Ehtasam Humion by 8-6, Bilal Asim beat Walid Humion 8-2 and all moved into the quarter finals.