CM Punjab Independence Day cricket tournament from Aug 5

LAHORE, Aug 2 (APP): Head of the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Cricket

Academies Programme former Pakistan Cricket captain, Zaheer Abbas said

on Wednesday that Chief Minister Punjab Jashan-e-Azadi Cricket Cup

would be organised from August 5 to 8 at LCCA ground to celebrate the Independence Day in an appropriate manner.

He said the boys and girls teams would play separate matches at

LCCA ground and Kinnaird College respectively. “A large number of

young cricketers are expected to feature in this cricket tournament”,

he added.