CM Punjab coaching training camp enters in its fourth day

LAHORE, Sept 20 (APP): Experienced and well known experts threw
light on the disadvantages of doping in the field of sports during
their lectures on the 4th day of second phase of chief minister
Punjab coaches training camp here on Wednesday.
The camp is being organised under the supervision of Director
General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.
In the second phase, the local coaches of four games such as
athletics, kabbadi, wrestling and volleyball are being given modern training at National Hockey Stadium and Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.
Dr Riffat Asghar Gul, Dr Abdullah Shafiq and Zafar Iqbal Butt
delivered lectures to the coaches. Dr Riffat Asghar Gul delivered
a detailed lecture about the growing doping factor in the sports.
She advised the coaches to make their players aware about the fatal
affects of doping. “The use of banned drugs is equally disastrous
for players and sports as well. Sports lovers take less interest
in the events plagued by doping”, she stressed.
Dr Riffat urged the coaches to save their players from deadly
doping.
Dr Abdullah Shafiq discussed sports injuries and their negativities
during his lecture. “Players should not ignore the minor injuries too.
They must take timely and complete treatment of their injuries because
an injury can destroy the entire career of a player. It’s the responsibility of a coach to have a close eye on the fitness of
his players”, he told the coaches.
