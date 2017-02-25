CM presides over meeting to review progress on projects

LAHORE, Feb 25 (APP): A meeting was held here Saturday with Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair and progress on ongoing development projects and other welfare programmes was reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said a large number of people of the province were benefitting from welfare oriented programmes of billions of rupees of the Punjab government and added that fruits of development were reaching people.

People were getting relief from mega projects completed in the province, he added. He said these development projects of the Muslim League (N) were a symbol of transparency, quality and speed.

The chief minister directed that welfare oriented projects should be completed in stipulated period and their high standard ensured at every cost.

He said speedy development work will help provide the best facilities to people and a new era of development and prosperity will usher in after completion of development projects in the province.

Shehbaz Sharif said every promise made to people would be honored under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said public service was our mission and the journey of service would continue.

Provincial Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, MD Punjab Mass Transit Authority, Secretary C&W, President Bank of the Punjab, Commissioner Lahore, Mayor Lahore, DC Lahore, DG LDA and other officials attended the meeting.