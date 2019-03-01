CM presides meeting to review reconstruction, rehabilitation of farm to market roads

PESHAWAR, Mar 01 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday presided over a meeting to review the reconstruction and rehabilitation of farm to market roads initiated in the Province in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank.

The meeting focused on the road communication net work in the newly merged Districts of the erstwhile FATA and made a number of decisions for the smooth reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads communication net work in the whole of the province including the newly merged districts.

The meeting took place in the Chief Minister Secretariat was also attended by Minister for C&W Akbar Ayub, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Mohammad Israr, Commissioner Peshawar Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Finance Shakeel Qadar, Secretary C&W and Country Director Asian Development

Bank Xiaohong Yang that focused on the 700 long km four dozen rural roads initiated in the province in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank.

The meeting made a number of decisions for a comprehensive road communication network integrating the whole of the province including the Districts of erstwhile FATA.