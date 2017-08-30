CM presents laptop, cash prize to Alisha Hijab

LAHORE, Aug 30 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Wednesday presented a laptop with a cheque of

Rs 1 million to Alisha Hijab, a deserving but talented student

belonging to the Chakwal district, for securing good position

in matric exam.

The chief minister also gave away cheques of Rs 100,000

each to deputy headmistress, teachers and chief executive

officer of the District Education Authority, Chakwal.

The chief minister congratulated her on getting good position

in matric exam despite having fewer resources. He praised her

parents, teachers and officials of the education department.

He said that students like Alisha Hijab were

bright future of the nation, adding that she achieved good

position with her hardwork and dedication in difficult times.

He said the Punjab government would bear educational

expenses besides arranging free healthcare facilities for

Alisha Hijab. If this bright daughter of the nation desired to

study abroad, then it will also be arranged, he added.

“It is imperative to educate all the children of the nation

and therefore, promotion of education has always been my core

mission,” he said.

Jabar Abbas, father of Alisha Hijab, her mother Rabia Bibi,

Ghulam Murtaza Anjum CEO of district education authority

Chakwal, Ummat-al-Basit Deputy Headmistress of Govt. Girls

High School No. 1 Chakwal, teacher Munazza Habib and brother

of Alisha Hijab were also present.

Spokesperson Punjab Government Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan,

secretaries of school education and information departments,

CEO of PEEF attended the function as well.