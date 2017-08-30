CM presents laptop, cash prize to Alisha Hijab

LAHORE, Aug 30 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif on Wednesday presented a laptop with a cheque of
Rs 1 million to Alisha Hijab, a deserving but talented student
belonging to the Chakwal district, for securing good position
in matric exam.
The chief minister also gave away cheques of Rs 100,000
each to deputy headmistress, teachers and chief executive
officer of the District Education Authority, Chakwal.
The chief minister congratulated her on getting good position
in matric exam despite having fewer resources. He praised her
parents, teachers and officials of the education department.
He said that students like Alisha Hijab were
bright future of the nation, adding that she achieved good
position with her hardwork and dedication in difficult times.
He said the Punjab government would bear educational
expenses besides arranging free healthcare facilities for
Alisha Hijab. If this bright daughter of the nation desired to
study abroad, then it will also be arranged, he added.
“It is imperative to educate all the children of the nation
and therefore, promotion of education has always been my core
mission,” he said.
Jabar Abbas, father of Alisha Hijab, her mother Rabia Bibi,
Ghulam Murtaza Anjum CEO of district education authority
Chakwal, Ummat-al-Basit Deputy Headmistress of Govt. Girls
High School No. 1 Chakwal, teacher Munazza Habib and brother
of Alisha Hijab were also present.
Spokesperson Punjab Government Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan,
secretaries of school education and information departments,
CEO of PEEF attended the function as well.
