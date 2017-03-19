CM pleases to see modern medical facilities at Hepatitis Clinic

LAHORE, Mar 19 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday after inaugurating Hepatitis Treatment Filter Clinic at the site of Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute & Research Center reviewed in detail available modern medical facilities at the clinic.

Talking to doctors and other staff members, the chief minister said he was pleased to see modern medical facilities at Hepatitis Clinic.

The chief minister visited every section of the clinic and talked to doctors and other staff.

Shehbaz Sharif inspected the whole system right from the arrival of patients to their medical checkup. The chief minister also appreciated the authorities concerned for the installation of modern machinery and other equipments and declared this clinic a wonderful achievement for the provision of medical facilities to hepatitis patients.

The chief minister said the design of the building of the center was wonderful and it was hoped that medical facilities provided to patients would also be wonderful. Certainly, it was a milestone in the health sector.

The CM also praised the high quality construction work at Hepatitis

Clinic and appreciated the concerning authorities.

APP/saa/asm/ati

ð 23:36/23:49/23:49

20170319 : TAG = DEM : IBD No. = 213