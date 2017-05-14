CM pays tribute to Younas Khan on excellent performance

LAHORE, May 14 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid tributes to outstanding
performance of famous Pakistani Batsman Younis Khan in cricket
field.
The chief minister appreciated the performance of Younis
Khan and said that Younis Khan had done an excellent job by
scoring more than ten thousand runs in his test career and
added that he had won laurels for the country by crossing this
milestone and the nation was proud of him over this
achievement.
Shehbaz Sharif said Younis Khan also had unique
record of maximum catches by Pakistan. He said fantastic
conclusion of Younis Khan’s career was a practical proof to his
talent and hardwork. He said Younis Khan was a hero of
cricket and his services for cricket would be remembered
forever.
