CM orders swift cleanliness arrangements

LAHORE, Aug 24 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best and swift cleanliness arrangements after the Eid ul Azha holidays.

The Chief Minister directed the provincial administration, solid waste management companies and the line departments that the best cleanliness arrangements should be ensured. He said he wanted Punjab neat and clean. He directed the officers concerned and staff to remain in the field and dispose off animals’ waste actively. “The burning of sacrificial animals’ parts in the open is strictly prohibited and the ban in this

regard should be implemented in letter and spirit,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also directed the MPAs Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and Nazir Chohan to visit the city, along with DC Lahore and monitor dewatering arrangements during rain. The assembly members should also monitor arrangements made for disposal of animal waste in different parts of the

city so that the people may not face any difficulty, the Chief Minister added.