CM orders strict security arrangements during election process

LAHORE, Jul 10 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has ordered strict security arrangements during the election process and polling day across the province, besides paying special attention on the security of candidates.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting held at Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, various steps relating to the security of candidates, provision of peaceful atmosphere to

the voters on polling day and protection of life and property of the people were reviewed in details.

He said that implementation on devised security plan for election processions and public gatherings should be ensured.

Protection of life and property of the people was the top priority of the state, he said.

Hasan Aksari said that law enforcement agencies should take all necessary steps and peaceful atmosphere

should be ensured.

He said that every possible step would be taken to further improve the law & order situation.

The briefing was given to the meeting about overall law & order situation in the province, steps taken for the security of the candidates and arrangements made for maintenance of law & order during the election process.