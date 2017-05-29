CM orders provision of essential items on fixed rates

LAHORE, May 29 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has said that provision of essential items,

fruits and vegetables, to the consumers on fixed rates

during the holy month of Ramazan at every cost.

He said that effective steps would continue to ensure stability of prices of essential items at Sustay Ramazan bazaars and other market places.

While issuing directions to the Provincial Cabinet

Committee on Price Control, the chief minister said that

it is a responsibility of the departments concerned and the

administration to ensure prompt supply of essential items in Sustay Ramazan bazaars and other markets on fixed rates.

The chief minister ordered for launching a crackdown on the profiteers. He said the interest of people was very dear to him. He said that those looting people in the name of profit did not deserve any leniency. He said that he would not allow illegal profiteers and hoarders to exploit people and added that increase in the prices of essential items, fruits and vegetables would not be allowed at any cost.

He said that the Punjab government has given the Ramazan package worth Rs 9 billion to provide relief to the people.

A subsidy of Rs 8.78 billion has been given for provision of

subsidised flour, he added.