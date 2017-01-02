CM orders for Illumination of Lahore Fort during night

LAHORE, Jan 2 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed for immediate work of illumination of Lahore Fort with beautiful lights during night.

While presiding over a meeting regarding Greater Iqbal Park project here, he said the decision would enhance beauty of Lahore Fort and attract tourists. He said Greater Iqbal Park was the project of Pakistan and reminds of historic struggle by the Muslims of the subcontinent for the creation of the country.

The chief minister issued instructions for the formation of a committee to consider setting up of a separate authority for Greater Iqbal Project, Lahore Fort, Hazoori Bagh, Badshahi Mosque and other historical sites.

He said steps should be taken with continuity for the beautification of Greater Iqbal Park and other historical sites. He said work of outsourcing of food courts and canteens at Greater Iqbal Park should be completed as early as possible and special attention should be paid to the security at Greater Iqbal Park.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Syed Haroon Sultan Bukhari and Bilal Yasin, Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, Inspector General Police, Lord Mayor Lahore, DG Walled City Lahore Authority, Vice Chairman PHA Iftikhar Ahmed, Commissioner Lahore Division and concerned officials.