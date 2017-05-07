CM orders crackdown against spurious medicines factories

LAHORE, May 7 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed to prepare a plan for importing generic drugs and ordered crackdown against bogus factories involved in preparation of spurious and substandard medicines and to take indiscriminate action against those involved in this heinous crime.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review progress on healthcare facilities in the province, he also gave approval for cash rewards to those who would give information about bogus factories preparing fake medicines.

He said it was very unfortunate that billions of rupees had been spent on purchasing of state of the art machinery which was still packed in the hospitals and was of no use for the patients.

Chief Minister vowed to eliminate business of fake and substandard medicines from the province. Punjab government, he added, introduced modern system of purchase, supply and distribution of medicines to end sale of spurious and substandard medicines.

He said samples of medicines were being sent to world’s renowned laboratories for examination and the obtained 276 samples of medicines were being sent to laboratories of South Africa, Switzerland, Singapore, Thailand and Turkey.

Punjab would be made a 100 percent free province from spurious and substandard medicines, he said and added it was government’s responsibility to provide cheap and quality medicines to people.

Shehbaz Sharif said Punjab government has provided funds of billions of rupees for improvement of public health facilities for the common man.

He directed to prepare an effective plan for proper disposal of hospital waste and to speed up process of installation of incinerators in the hospitals.