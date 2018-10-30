CM Murad for quality education to deaf children

KARACHI, Oct 30 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that in the province there were around 300,000 deaf children and majority of them have no access to quality education, therefore he was

committed to provide them best education.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here.

Special Assistant to CM for programmes related to differently

abled persons Qasim Naveed, a delegation of DEAF Reach comprising its

CEO Richard Geary, Director Administration Daniel Marc Lanthier, Ms.

Sarah Shaikh, Director Development Ms Sarah Shaikh attended the

meeting.

Murad said that he had a plan to involve the experts to

create digital learning of sign language and capacity building of the

teachers.

The DEAF Reach is a very good organization and they are valuable

partners of the provincial governments,he said.

DEAF Reach CEO Richard Geary said that the objectives of the

chief minister could be achieved by developing and making available

Pakistan Sign Language (PSL) digital learning resources across Sindh

and launching of training programme for teachers across 51 Special

Needs Centers in Sindh. “We will have to train around 500 teachers,” he

said.

In the meeting various issues and matter were discussed and the

chief minister decided to create and develop Pakistan Sign Language

learning resources at primary grade levels with focus on literacy and

numeracy.

The PSL digital resources would go on PSL portal with access

across Sindh.

Under the training programme, as decided by the CM Sindh,

training for all teachers working in 51 Special Education Centres

would be started under a Teachers training programme.

The PSL resources would also be distributed in all the centres

and would also be installed in the class rooms.

The DEAF Reach team told the CM Sindh that Sukkur Campus,

Nawabshah campus have become over-crowded and needed expansion.

The CM Sindh directed Secretary Special education to get Jacob

Lines Complex, Karachi completed on war footings so that it could be

utilized.

The under construction STEVTA building at Sukkur should also be

completed on war footings.

The CM Sindh said that education of differently-abled children

was quite expensive in private sector.

Many students in Sukkur Campus were on waiting list. This shows

that the parents are interested to enroll their differently abled

children in government schools to make them useful citizen of the

country, he said.

It was worked out that each student at government centres would

cost Rs 6800/ to Sindh government.

This cost includes tuition fee Rs 2400, transportation Rs 1500,

lunch Rs 940, supplies for students Rs 700, vocational training and

material Rs 360, medical care Rs 300, parents training programme Rs

300 and teachers training Rs 400.

On that, Murad Ali Shah said that it was a noble cause and he

would not hesitate to invest for education of differently abled

children.