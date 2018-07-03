CM monitors situation arising due to heavy rains

LAHORE, Jul 03 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Hasan Askari on Tuesday monitored the situation arising due to heavy rains in the city without taking any rest immediate after Multan visit.

He went to GPO Chowk and monitored the situation arising due to ditch. He monitored the arrangements made by administration.

The chief minister was given a briefing about the situation and disposal of rainwater by the concerned staff.

On the occasion, he said that Lahore and other cities had witnessed unusual rains after many years which was a record. All line departments were busy to solve the public problems, he added.

To a question about the crater, he said that this matter would be checked from every respect that why it happened, adding that all departments were proactively working for disposal of water.

Work was underway to fill the crater and it was hoped that if no further rain occurred then this ditch would be filled till tomorrow, he added.

The chief minister said that it was an important road and ensuring flow of traffic was very essential.

To a question, he said that record rain had been recorded in Lahore and teams were busy for water disposal and water related problems were being dealt with. He said that investigation and technical committee had been constituted to investigate the incident of ditch and it would identify the

reasons for water seepage and why this damage occurred.

Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, Commissioner Lahore Division and high officials were also present on the occasion.