CM message on World Down Syndrome Day

LAHORE, March 20 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that children suffering from down syndrome requires special attention of the society to live a healthy and productive life.

In his message issued here on Tuesday to mark the World Down Syndrome Day, the Chief

Minister said that purpose of celebrating this day is to give necessary societal awareness about treatment and precautionary measures for remaining safe from this disease.

There is no doubt that differently abled children are not less than the abled children with regard to abilities and talent.

He observed that an effective system is required for care and treatment of children with special needs and added that care, rehabilitation and education of such children is the basic responsibility of

the government.

He said the Punjab government had taken different measures to help rehabilitate such children.

In this regard, the standard of educational and training facilities has been improved in special education institutions.

The children with down syndrome can be made a healthy citizen of the society through proper education and training.

Today, “We should also reiterate this commitment that such children with special needs will be

provided necessary care and treatment so that they could live a normal life”, concluded the Chief Minister.