CM message on World Press Freedom Day

LAHORE, May 02 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said freedom of expression, positive and purposeful journalism were a strong basis of any civilized society.

In his message on the eve of World Press Freedom Day, he said: “Journalism is an important source of establishing public opinion and promoting national awareness. Free press also plays an important role for the supremacy of constitution and strengthening of democracy. It is also

the basic human right and a strong tool to measure all liberties.

He maintained that responsible journalism could prove to be the helping hand for curbing menace of corruption, lawlessness and terrorism from the country.

The chief minister said the purpose of celebrating the World Press Freedom Day was to highlight the importance and significance of freedom of press as well as the responsibilities

attached with it.

He said present state of freedom of press had not been rewarded by anyone but it was the result of long struggle of journalists.

“All possible measures are being taken by the government for ensuring the freedom of media as well as keeping the journalist community safe from any kind of pressure,” he said and added

provision of protective and safe environment to journalists for discharging their professional duties was one of the top priorities of the government because the PML-N considered freedom of expression as an important part of democracy.

The chief minister said it was the responsibility of the media to guide the people in a right direction by keeping itself impartial.

He said: “Today we have to reiterate that all-out measures will be taken for safeguarding the freedom of expression so that journalists could discharge their professional duties in the best of manner.”