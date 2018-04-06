CM message on world health day

LAHORE, Apr 06 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that a healthy life is the greatest

blessing of Allah Almighty.

In his message issued here Friday on World Health Day, the

Chief Minister said that a healthy society can flourish

through healthy people and it is also the guarantor of durable

development.

In this regard, provision of quality healthcare facilities

to people is the top-most priority of the government and

general public is being given their rights in the shape of

resources worth billions of rupees to improve the healthcare

sector.

The Punjab government has allocated biggest budget for

betterment of health sector and far-reaching reforms have been

introduced to provide the best healthcare facilities to the

patients. He expressed his satisfaction that a state-of-the-

art Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute has been

established with the provincial resources and world-renowned

medical professionals have been hired for PKLI.

Similarly, a network of hepatitis filter clinics is being

spread across the province to provide best treatment

facilities to the masses. As many as 25 hepatitis filter

clinics are working at primary level while CT Scan machines

as well as most modern machinery has been provided to the

public sector hospitals. Provision of free medicines to

patients has also been ensured, he said.

It is satisfying that mobile health units are providing

the best medical facilities to masses living in remote and

backward areas of the province. Meanwhile, mother and child

healthcare programme is going on successfully and the steps

taken for betterment of healthcare system are being fully

monitored, concluded the Chief Minister.