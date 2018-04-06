CM message on world health day

LAHORE, Apr 06 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that a healthy life is the greatest
blessing of Allah Almighty.
In his message issued here Friday on World Health Day, the
Chief Minister said that a healthy society can flourish
through healthy people and it is also the guarantor of durable
development.
In this regard, provision of quality healthcare facilities
to people is the top-most priority of the government and
general public is being given their rights in the shape of
resources worth billions of rupees to improve the healthcare
sector.
The Punjab government has allocated biggest budget for
betterment of health sector and far-reaching reforms have been
introduced to provide the best healthcare facilities to the
patients. He expressed his satisfaction that a state-of-the-
art Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute has been
established with the provincial resources and world-renowned
medical professionals have been hired for PKLI.
Similarly, a network of hepatitis filter clinics is being
spread across the province to provide best treatment
facilities to the masses. As many as 25 hepatitis filter
clinics are working at primary level while CT Scan machines
as well as most modern machinery has been provided to the
public sector hospitals. Provision of free medicines to
patients has also been ensured, he said.
It is satisfying that mobile health units are providing
the best medical facilities to masses living in remote and
backward areas of the province. Meanwhile, mother and child
healthcare programme is going on successfully and the steps
taken for betterment of healthcare system are being fully
monitored, concluded the Chief Minister.
