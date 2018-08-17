CM KP Mahmud Khan takes oath

PESHAWAR, Aug 17 (APP):The newly elected Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmud Khan here Friday took oath of the prestigious office during an impressive ceremony held at Governor House, Peshawar.

Governor KP, Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra administered oath to CM Mahmud Khan.

He became the 22nd Chief Minister of KP. The oath taking ceremony was attending besides others by

Provincial Ministers, bureaucrats, members of civil society and elites of the City. Before oath talking, national anthem was played.

Later, MPAs, people and workers of PTI congratulated Mahmud Khan for becoming the Chief Minister KP and assured him full support.