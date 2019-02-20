CM Kamal shows displeasure over poor output of health programmes

QUETTA, Feb 20 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Wednesday expressed his concern over the increasing level of mothers’ and infants’ mortality rate and directed the authorities concerned to expedite efforts for enhancing Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) programme and scale up the project on latest trends.

The chief minister made this observations during a meeting held here to get briefing on MNCH programme, said a press release.