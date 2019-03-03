QUETTA, Mar 03 (APP):Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Sunday inspected snow affected northern areas including Ziarat, Kan Mehtarzai, Pishin and Qilla Abdullah district through flight.

The CM was accompanied by provincial ministers including Mir Ziaullah Longov, Noor Muhammad Dummar, CM’s Coordinator Abdul Khaliq Achakzai and Bilal Kakar.

Mir Jam Kamal during his visiting examined losses of Qilla Abdullah and Deputy Commissioner Shafqat Anwar Shahwani briefed CM in detail about relief activities, and losses of the areas from flood water.

The CM directed officials that losses would be estimated to immediately submit report to ensure help of victims in the light of reports in positive manner.

He said that the district administration should continue to cooperate with the affected people and would inform Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) regarding relief goods and other needs, so that affected people could not face any difficulties during provision of relief in the area.

Earlier, Provincial minister Zamark Khan Achakzai, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asghar Khan Achakzai welcomed the Chief Minister Balochistan in Qilla Abdullah district.