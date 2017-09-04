CM inaugurates new block at Children hospital

LAHORE, Sep 4 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif inaugurated 614-bed new indoor block in the Children’s

Hospital on the second day of Eidul Azha.

According to a hanout issued here on Monday, after the

inauguration of this block which was constructed with Rs 2.5 billion

the total number of beds in the hospital had increased to 1100.

Sixteen new operation theatres had been established in the new

block, while the number of beds for the cancer ward had also been increased

to 100.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited various wards after the

inauguration of the block. He also inquired after the health of children admitted to the hospital. He visited general ward, cardiac ward, ICU, operation theatre and other wards and reviewed facilities being provided

at the hospital.

Shehbaz Sharif said the Punjab government was spending billions of

rupees to provide standardized medical facilities to the people.

He expressed his dissatisfaction over cleanliness arrangements at

some of the places and said the standard of cleanliness should be

excellent at the hospital and negligence in this regard must be fixed immediately.

The chief minister ordered free cancer treatment of the head nurse

of the cardiac ward.

Talking to the media, he said the hospital was providing treatment

for complicated diseases, adding that open heart surgery and treatment of heart disease was also being provided.

He said, “Allah Almighty has given answers to the allegations of

corruption levelled in the Multan Metro Bus Service.” He said his statement had been endorsed through the embassy of the friendly country of China. He said China had given such a solid message that every allegation had been

answered satisfactorily and no evidence was needed now.

He said this was not only his success but the success of the people of

the country.

The CM said China had said clearly that the company did not work in

Pakistan and this company had been awarded punishment for lying and dishonesty. He said the statement of the Chinese government was the

evidence of his innocence.

He said those levelling baseless allegations should see the result and

now they should stop lying and levelling allegations.

Earlier, the Chief Minister interacted with the parents and attendants

of the ailing children and asked them about the facilities being provided at the Children Hospital.

Parents and attendants told the chief minister that this was the

matchless hospital in Pakistan and they were thankful to the chief minister for paying attention to the hospital which also provided treatment facilities for the complicated diseases.

They said, “The chief minister is very sensitive towards the sufferings

of masses and always remains busy to resolve them.”

The mothers of the children admitted to cardiac surgery ward also

thanked the chief minister and said their children were getting best medical facilities at the hospital.

On chief minister’s arrival at the hospital people chanted slogans in

the favour of PML-N and its leadership.