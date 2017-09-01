CM for ensuring World XI & Pakistan matches’ security

LAHORE, Aug 31 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Thursday said that hundred percent security would be

ensured for World XI and Pakistan matches.

He said that best arrangements would be made for these matches

on the pattern of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Final.

The Chief Minister expressed these remarks while presiding over

a meeting of Provincial Cabinet Committee on Law & Order here, which reviewed in detail protection of life and property of the people on Eid-ul-Azha and holding of World XI cricket match in Lahore.

The Chief Minister after complete consultation accorded approval

to hold matches between World XI and Pakistan in Lahore.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said that foreign players

would be welcomed on their arrival at Lahore. He said that all the concerned institutions would have to work with passion and hard work

for making these matches successful.

He said that the concerned institutions should perform duties

under best coordination and added that besides foolproof security,

other arrangements should also be made excellent.

He said it is their responsibility to perform their duty

with the same determination as was displayed earlier. He said

that foolproof security arrangements should be ensured on Eid-

ul-Azha and all out steps be taken for safeguarding life and

property of the people. Special attention should be paid to

security of bazaars, parks and markets, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif directed that defunct organizations would be

banned for collecting hides and added that this ban should be

strictly implemented.

He said that security plan evolved on Eid-ul-Azha should be

implemented in letter and spirit and special attention be paid

to security of Eid-ul-Azha gatherings.

Provincial Ministers Col.(retd) Ayub Gadhi and Jahangir Khanzada,

Advisor Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief

Secretary, Inspector General Police, Administrative and senior

police officials were present on the occasion.