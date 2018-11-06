CM felicitates PM on its successful China visit

LAHORE, Nov 06 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman

Buzdar has congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his

successful visit to China.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister

said that PM’s China visit had been a success and Imran Khan

held fruitful meetings with Chinese leadership. Pakistan-China

relations will be further strengthened as a result of the visit

and Chinese investment will be increased under China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC).

PM Imran Khan is spending every moment to make the

country developed and he would steer the country out of

all crises, he said.

The nation with a leader like Imran Khan should not be

worried, he added.

Imran Khan has proved himself in a short period of time

and Chinese consent to make further investment in CPEC is a

welcome sign which would improve the economic conditions and

people would get employment opportunities as well, the CM

concluded.