CM felicitates national cricket team

LAHORE, Jul 16 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari Monday congratulated the national cricket team over its victory against Zimbabwe in second one-day match.

In his felicitation message, the chief minister said, “Our players, once again, have exhibited the marvelous performance and outclassed the Zimbabwean cricket team.”

He said Usman Shinwari and Hasan Ali bowled wonderfully and Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq played an important role in the victory of Pakistan through their splendid bating.

He hoped that the players would exhibit the same performance to achieve success in upcoming matches.