LAHORE, Dec 31 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitated the nation on the eve of new year and hoped that 2019 will bring about prosperous and developed Pakistan.
In his message issued here on Monday, the chief minister said new year would emerge as a harbinger of bright future for the people of Pakistan.
CM felicitates nation on new year
