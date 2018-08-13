CM felicitates nation on Independence Day

LAHORE, Aug 13 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari congratulated the nation on the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan.

In his message issued here Monday, he said that Pakistan is a unique gift of immortal sacrifices of our forefathers, struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and realisation of dream of Allama Iqbal.

Allama Iqbal dreamt of a separate homeland for the Muslims and the historic struggle for the creation of Pakistan was succeeded under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

As a result, we are living as an independent and sovereign nation which is a great reward of Almighty Allah, he added.

He said that struggle for the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims is filled with hard work, passion and commitment of our elders and the nation was blessed with a separate homeland due to unwavering passion and enduring struggle of founders of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan is the reward of great struggle and immortal sacrifices of millions of Muslims of the Subcontinent who crossed rivers of blood for the sake of a separate homeland of their own. Today is an occasion to pay tributes to the sacrifices of Pakistan Movement martyrs and the nation pays its gratitude to all those who had sacrificed their lives for the independence of Muslims of the Subcontinent. Today, we should make a commitment to move further by learning from the past mistakes and we also work unitedly to achieve the objectives of creation of Pakistan.

Dr Askari said that freedom is the biggest blessing of Almighty Allah, adding that nations celebrate their independence with full fervor. We should also remember the sacrifices of martyrs who gave their lives for maintaining peace in the country.

In fact, people giving their lives for peace and stability of the country, are national heroes and we also pay tributes to all those brave sons of the soil, he said.

We have to continue the struggle of making Pakistan a prosperous and strong country by following the motto of unity, faith and discipline and we have to make a commitment today that we will steer the country towards development and prosperity by following the constitution of the country.

We have to make a commitment that we will strive for achieving the goals of fulfillment of Pakistan by following the principles of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam. We also have to reiterate this commitment that solidarity of the country will be protected at every cost and national dignity will be kept supreme always,

concluded the chief minister.