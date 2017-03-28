LAHORE, Mar 28 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the casualties in a train accident in Sheikhupura.
In his message, he expressed sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families.
He directed the authorities concerned to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and also sought a report of the incident.
CM expresses sorrow over train accident
