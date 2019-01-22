ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed on Tuesday grief over the great loss of lives in an incident of Lasbela last night (Monday night) and directed the local administration to immediately provide medical assistance to the injured and transfer them to Karachi for further treatment.
He directed the administration to complete the investigation and submit the report of the incident, rescue sources on a private news channel told.
CM expressed grief over great loss of lives in Lasbela accident
