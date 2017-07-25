CM enquires after blast injured at Ittefaq Hospital

LAHORE, July 25 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif visited Ittefaq Hospital on Tuesday and

enquired about the health of the police officials and

others injured in the Kot Lakhpat Sabzi Mandi blast.

He visited different wards, met the injured persons

one by one and got details of the tragic incident from them.

He directed the hospital administration to provide the best

treatment facilities to the injured. He assured the family

persons of the injured that no stone would be left unturned

in providing the best treatment facilities to their loved-ones.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that innocent

people and police officials were targeted by terrorists. He

said that the coward and barbaric enemy made an attempt which

was highly condemnable. The brave officials of Punjab police

showed exemplary performance and fought bravely in this war.

He said that the tragic incident saddened every Pakistani and

the whole nation stands with heirs of the martyrs and the injured

persons. The nation salutes its brave son over their great

sacrifices.

He appreciated the performance of doctors, surgeons, nurses

and the paramedical staff in Ittefaq Hospital and other medical institutions for fully taking care of the injured, and said

that he was thankful to all of them.

During the visit of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif

to the hospital, the injured persons said that Pakistan was

their great country and they were ever ready to sacrifice their

lives for it. The tragic incident had strengthened their resolve

against terrorists, they added.

The chief minister commended the commitment and courage of the

injured persons. He appreciated their bravery and said that the nation having such brave sons just cannot be defeated.