CM enquires after blast injured at Ittefaq Hospital

LAHORE, July 25 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif visited Ittefaq Hospital on Tuesday and
enquired about the health of the police officials and
others injured in the Kot Lakhpat Sabzi Mandi blast.
He visited different wards, met the injured persons
one by one and got details of the tragic incident from them.
He directed the hospital administration to provide the best
treatment facilities to the injured. He assured the family
persons of the injured that no stone would be left unturned
in providing the best treatment facilities to their loved-ones.
On the occasion, the chief minister said that innocent
people and police officials were targeted by terrorists. He
said that the coward and barbaric enemy made an attempt which
was highly condemnable. The brave officials of Punjab police
showed exemplary performance and fought bravely in this war.
He said that the tragic incident saddened every Pakistani and
the whole nation stands with heirs of the martyrs and the injured
persons. The nation salutes its brave son over their great
sacrifices.
He appreciated the performance of doctors, surgeons, nurses
and the paramedical staff in Ittefaq Hospital and other medical institutions for fully taking care of the injured, and said
that he was thankful to all of them.
During the visit of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif
to the hospital, the injured persons said that Pakistan was
their great country and they were ever ready to sacrifice their
lives for it. The tragic incident had strengthened their resolve
against terrorists, they added.
The chief minister commended the commitment and courage of the
injured persons. He appreciated their bravery and said that the nation having such brave sons just cannot be defeated.
