CM dismisses DSP, SHO, SI, ASI in old couple torture case

LAHORE, Nov 23 (APP):An elderly couple that was subjected to police torture in Multan met with Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister inquired about the

details of the incident from them. He regretted the gory incident

and took strict action to punish responsible persons.

The Chief Minister ordered to dismiss DSP of concerned circle,

SHO, Sub-Inspector and ASI from service and said that the persons

who were responsible for this tragic incident had no right to remain

in service. They should be ashamed of their cruel treatment meted out

with the poor people. “I shall proceed this matter to its logical end,”

he added.

He made it clear that maltreatment of the poor couple by the

police officials was not acceptable at any cost. They did not know

their rights because of their poverty and that was why, they had been ill-treated.

He inquired from the police officials that whether justice a right

of the rich only? He assured to them that justice would be done with

them and added that they were like his elders and he would not allow anybody to do any injustice with them. The matter would be resolved according to the principles of justice, he added.

The Chief Minister ordered to hold an inquiry to ascertain the

persons responsible for cause of delay in this matter and said that

this inquiry committee would identify the persons responsible of this incident and would submit its report within seven days.

He also directed the committee comprising of Babar Hayat Tarar,

Member P&D and Senior Member Board of Revenue to submit its report by

8:00 am tomorrow positively and said that this committee should find

the solution of the matter by working all night. He further directed

to arrange treatment of Madiha, the daughter of the elderly couple

and said that she should be provided best treatment facilities in a reputable hospital of Lahore.

Those who met with the Chief Minister included Muhammad Idress,

his wife Naseem Bibi and daughter Madiha. Inspector General Police,

head of inquiry committee Babur Hayat Tarar, Additional IG Special

Branch, Deputy Commissioner Multan, RPO Multan, Commandant Punjab Constabulary, CPO Multan and concerned officials.