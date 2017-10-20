CM discusses security for PSL cricket matches with DG Rangers

KARACHI, Oct 20 (APP):The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday discussed the security arrangements with Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Mohammad Saeed that were to be made for PSL cricket matches schedule here for February 2018.

On the occasion the DG Rangers told the Chief Minister that the security in-charge of PCB had met him and discussed the standard of security and special security arrangements that would be made as per PCB standards and requirements, he assured.

The chief minister and the DG Rangers also discussed on-going targeted operation launched against terrorists in the city. The targeted operation has produced best results in the city.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that all law enforcement agencies (LEAs) with their close coordinated efforts did wonderful job during Muharram in which two different events, Muharram majalis and Bohra Jamaat sermons passed peacefully.

He appreciated the excellent security arrangements all over Sindh particularly in Karachi.

The chief minister said that in majalis of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin over 35,000 people from 30 different countries came to listen his sermons. Similarly, 1000 of majalis and mourning processions were also held in the city.