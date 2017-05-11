CM discusses new expressway from Ravi bridge to Kala Shah Kaku

LAHORE, May 11 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the latest means of

transportation play an important role in development of the

country.

He was addressing a high-level meeting, which reviewed

different options of starting a expressway project from Ravi

bridge to Kala Shah Kaku. Frontier Works Organisation (FWO)

Director General Lt-Gen Muhammad Afzal also attended the meeting.

The chief minister said that construction of roads not only

increase employment opportunities but also boost economic

activities.

The CM said that the 6-km-long expressway project would

facilitate the people in the real sense, adding that the

completion of the project would rid the people of traffic

problems. He said, “Latest infrastructure helps in increasing

economic, industrial and trade activities. Keeping this thing

in view, the infrastructure in the province has been improved

by spending billions of rupees.”

He said that the Ravi bridge expressway project would help

streamline the traffic system, and the completion of the project

would provide better transport facilities to the citizens.

He maintained that the construction of expressway would not only

facilitate the residents of nearby localities, but also solve

traffic problems of Lahore-bound traffic.

Shehbaz Sharif ordered for constituting a committee comprising

members of the departments and organisations concerned. He said

that the committee would present its final recommendations in

next few days. He also ordered for completing the feasibility report

at the earliest.

The Punjab chief secretary, P&D chairman, secretaries of the

departments concerned, Lahore commissioner and senior officials of

the FWO attended the meeting.