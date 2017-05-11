LAHORE, May 11 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the latest means of
transportation play an important role in development of the
country.
He was addressing a high-level meeting, which reviewed
different options of starting a expressway project from Ravi
bridge to Kala Shah Kaku. Frontier Works Organisation (FWO)
Director General Lt-Gen Muhammad Afzal also attended the meeting.
The chief minister said that construction of roads not only
increase employment opportunities but also boost economic
activities.
The CM said that the 6-km-long expressway project would
facilitate the people in the real sense, adding that the
completion of the project would rid the people of traffic
problems. He said, “Latest infrastructure helps in increasing
economic, industrial and trade activities. Keeping this thing
in view, the infrastructure in the province has been improved
by spending billions of rupees.”
He said that the Ravi bridge expressway project would help
streamline the traffic system, and the completion of the project
would provide better transport facilities to the citizens.
He maintained that the construction of expressway would not only
facilitate the residents of nearby localities, but also solve
traffic problems of Lahore-bound traffic.
Shehbaz Sharif ordered for constituting a committee comprising
members of the departments and organisations concerned. He said
that the committee would present its final recommendations in
next few days. He also ordered for completing the feasibility report
at the earliest.
The Punjab chief secretary, P&D chairman, secretaries of the
departments concerned, Lahore commissioner and senior officials of
the FWO attended the meeting.
CM discusses new expressway from Ravi bridge to Kala Shah Kaku
