CM directs health authirities to support KP govt for controlling Dengue

LAHORE, Aug 18 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Friday directed the provincial health minister to

immediately contact the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to

help control the spread of dengue disease in Peshawar.

The chief minister has asked the minister and secretary of

the health department to immediately approach the KP government

and extend their full cooperation to them. He said:” People living

in the KP province are our brethren and we are ready to extend

all-out support to them to effectively deal with

dengue disease.

“We will be happy to provide support to our brothers

there”, he added.