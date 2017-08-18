LAHORE, Aug 18 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif on Friday directed the provincial health minister to
immediately contact the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to
help control the spread of dengue disease in Peshawar.
The chief minister has asked the minister and secretary of
the health department to immediately approach the KP government
and extend their full cooperation to them. He said:” People living
in the KP province are our brethren and we are ready to extend
all-out support to them to effectively deal with
dengue disease.
“We will be happy to provide support to our brothers
there”, he added.
CM directs health authirities to support KP govt for controlling Dengue
