CM directs for improving standard of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium to international level

PESHAWAR, Dec 28 (APP):Chief Minister KP Pervez Khan has directed for accelerated work on Rs 1.38 billion construction and renovation work at Arbab Niaz Cricket ground bringing it to the international standard with hostel and other allied

facilities for the stay of the players etc.

He was presiding over a presentation to review the progress on beautification of tourists resorts and tehsil sports grounds at Chief Minister House Peshawar.

Pervez Khattak directed for the full operationalization of youth centres in all districts of the province.

The youth, he said should have all recreational and sporting facilities to harness their capabilities for more creative purposes in the province.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has asked the tourism department to provide camping facilities

in the touristic and scenic areas of the province at secure places to enable the tourists to install their camps and arrange their stays on their own instead of looking for costly hotels and motels.

He said he had approved the construction of a new highway with camping and stay spots from Kalam Swat to Kumrat Dir

Upper to connect all the touristic places between the two districts. He

expressed the confidence that the new road from Kalam to Kumrat would

not only connect Swat and Dir Upper but enough tourism facilities would

be provided to the people and would thus enable families to spend weeks

touring scenic places between two districts.

He directed heads of all the departments to

create separate maintenance and rehabilitation cells to carry out all

such tasks immediately instead of wasting time for the procedural work.

Such delays affected the developmental and beautification works of

nation building departments, he added.

Chief

Minister directed for the construction of the remaining portion of road

leading to the new touristic spot Kapar Banda in Shangla district and

asked the concerned authorities to arrange funds for the purpose.

He

asked the tourism department to hold meeting with Galiyat Development

Authority to outsource touristic spots to provide maximum facilities to

the people through the dynamism of private sector.