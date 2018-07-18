CM directs foolproof arrangements for polls

LAHORE July 18 (APP)::Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hassan Askari Wednesday said successful holding of transparent elections was the responsibility of administrative and police officers and a part of national responsibility and development process as well.

Addressing a meeting which held under his chair to review election related arrangements besides law & order at Circuit House Faisalabad, he stressed the need for identifying responsibilities on polling day.

He said responsibility of duty should clearly be identified and the staff deputed at polling stations should know about its responsibility.

Commissioners and RPOs of Faisalabad, Sargodha and Sahiwal divisions gave detailed briefing about arrangements of elections and the situation of law & order in their respective divisions.

The chief minister directed that election process should totally be transparent, neutral and impartial adding, foolproof arrangements made for the polling day needing full attention. He said special attention should be paid on the provision of facilities to voters at polling stations and alternate electricity arrangements along with provision of drinking water should also be ensured.