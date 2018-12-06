CM congratulates Yasir Shah for setting new world record

LAHORE, Dec 06 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Pakistani bowler Yasir Shah for setting a new world record of getting the fastest 200 wickets in the Test cricket.
In his message, he said that Yasir Shah has broken 82 years old record and brought home laurels. He has written a new history and the nation is proud of his performance, the chief minister concluded.
