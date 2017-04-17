CM congratulates Turkish President on marvelous success

LAHORE, Apr 17 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday congratulated Turkish President and people

of Turkey on splendid success of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the

referendum.

In a felicitation message to Turkish President, Shehbaz

Sharif said that Turk people by casting vote in favour of

their popular leader had given decision to altruistic service

of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He said that this referendum was success of his support and service to

the people of Turkey.

He further said Turkish people had proved thorough the

strength of their vote that hard work, service and honesty

had no substitution in politics.

The Chief Minister congratulated President and people of

Turkey on behalf of people of Punjab and Pakistan.