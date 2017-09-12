CM congratulates topper students of Inter Exams

LAHORE, Sept 12 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif has congratulated the students getting top positions in
intermediate examinations of educational boards in the province.
In his message of felicitation, the Chief Minister said the
students getting positions with their abilities and hard work
have made their parents and teachers proud.
He said, “Such brilliant students are our heroes who have
gained top positions. The hard work of these students is a testimony
that nothing is impossible if hard work is employed and it is my
conviction that one can achieve glory and honor in the society with
hard work.”
The Chief Minister said that position holders are brilliant
stars and the nation is proud over them as they have achieved this
position with their continued hard work and dedication.
It is heartening that some of the students despite having fewer resources have achieved top positions with their commitment, hard
work and passion. He said that good results of such students
belonging to low-income families is commendable as the education
of such students has been arranged by their parents sacrificing
their needs and it is good that the students have also come up to
the expectations of their parents.
