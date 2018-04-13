CM congratulates Sikh community over festival of Vaisakhi

LAHORE, Apr 13 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the Sikh community over the
traditional festival of Vaisakhi.
In his message of felicitations to the Sikh community, he
said that history of celebrating the traditional festival of
vaisakhi in the Sub-continent was centuries old. It was an
occasion of festivity which symbolized societal love,
affection and happiness at the grassroots besides denoting the
arrival of spring season, he added.
In this season, the farmers in this part of the world
started cutting their wheat crop and such traditional public
fairs and carnivals were organized to symbolise jubilant
emotions of the farming community. It is also an occasion to
express love and affection with each other, he said.
The chief minister said the government equally shared
the joys of the Sikh community because sharing of each other’s
joys and happiness promoted brotherhood and a sense of unity.
He said that people from different faith and belief enjoyed
complete liberty to follow their religions in Pakistan. There
were quite a number of sacred places of Sikh community in
Punjab and other parts of the country and the government had
always given complete attention to well-being, renovation and
security of Sikh Gurdawaras in Pakistan, he added.
Along with it, all facilities had been provided to the
Sikh community to perform their religious ceremonies and
during our government tenure, further improvements had been
brought in arrangements of Gurdawaras, concluded the chief
minister.
