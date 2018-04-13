CM congratulates Sikh community over festival of Vaisakhi

LAHORE, Apr 13 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the Sikh community over the

traditional festival of Vaisakhi.

In his message of felicitations to the Sikh community, he

said that history of celebrating the traditional festival of

vaisakhi in the Sub-continent was centuries old. It was an

occasion of festivity which symbolized societal love,

affection and happiness at the grassroots besides denoting the

arrival of spring season, he added.

In this season, the farmers in this part of the world

started cutting their wheat crop and such traditional public

fairs and carnivals were organized to symbolise jubilant

emotions of the farming community. It is also an occasion to

express love and affection with each other, he said.

The chief minister said the government equally shared

the joys of the Sikh community because sharing of each other’s

joys and happiness promoted brotherhood and a sense of unity.

He said that people from different faith and belief enjoyed

complete liberty to follow their religions in Pakistan. There

were quite a number of sacred places of Sikh community in

Punjab and other parts of the country and the government had

always given complete attention to well-being, renovation and

security of Sikh Gurdawaras in Pakistan, he added.

Along with it, all facilities had been provided to the

Sikh community to perform their religious ceremonies and

during our government tenure, further improvements had been

brought in arrangements of Gurdawaras, concluded the chief

minister.