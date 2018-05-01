CM congratulates Sajid Javid over becoming UK’s home secretary

LAHORE, May 01 (APP):PML-N president and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated expatriate Pakistani Sajid

Javid over becoming UK’s home secretary and expressed good wishes for him.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over becoming of an expatriate Pakistani Muslim as home secretary for the first time in UK’s history and said that it is a matter of pride for Pakistan. His elevation is the result of hard work and dedication, Shehbaz Sharif said and added that it would help further improve the image of Pakistanis at the global level.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the Pakistani community living in the UK.