National 
Views: 130

CM congratulates Sajid Javid over becoming UK’s home secretary

Posted By: Uploader

LAHORE, May 01 (APP):PML-N president and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated expatriate Pakistani Sajid
Javid over becoming UK’s home secretary and expressed good wishes for him.
Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over becoming of an expatriate Pakistani Muslim as home secretary for the first time in UK’s history and said that it is a matter of pride for Pakistan. His elevation is the result of hard work and dedication, Shehbaz Sharif said and added that it would help further improve the image of Pakistanis at the global level.
The Chief Minister also congratulated the Pakistani community living in the UK.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links