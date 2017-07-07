CM congratulates nation on completion of Haveli Bahadur Shah project

FAISALABAD, July 7 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister
Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the nation
on the completion of 1,230 megawatt Haveli Bahadur Shah power
plant within a record period of 21 months.
“It is a record not only in Pakistan but throughout the
world that a project like this has been completed in the
shortest possible time,” he said this while addressing the
inaugurating ceremony of the Haveli Bahadur Shah project
near Jhang.
He said two years ago Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
took a bold decision to set up three gas power plants
of 3,600 megawatts, including Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant.
The political foresightedness of Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif had brightened future of the people as these
projects were being completed ahead of the scheduled time,
he said.
He said the decision added another feather in the cap
of the PML-N which would generate much needed economic
activities in the country. He added the nation could not
forget this achievement of the prime minister.
The CM said the prime minister had made a saving of
Rs 168 billion only from these three power plants.
He said the nation was fully aware of the fact that
who was serving the country and who had plunged Pakistan
into darkness.
He mentioned Nelum Jehlum, Nandi Pur and rental power
projects and said billions of rupees were embezzled through
these projects and those responsible for the loot and plunder
must face accountability.
