National 
Views: 203

CM condoles death of political leader Jam Saqi

Posted By: Uploader

LAHORE, Mar 05 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Jam Saqi, an intellectual and a political leader.
In his condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah to rest the departed soul in peace.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links