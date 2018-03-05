LAHORE, Mar 05 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Jam Saqi, an intellectual and a political leader.
In his condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah to rest the departed soul in peace.
CM condoles death of political leader Jam Saqi
