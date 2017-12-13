LAHORE, Dec 13 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a Punjab University student in a road accident in Muslim Town.
He extended sympathies to the bereaved family.
The chief minister has sought a report about the accident
and directed to take legal action against the driver
responsible for the accident.
CM condoles death of university student in accident
