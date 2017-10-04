CM condemns unprovoked firing of Inidan army on LoC

LAHORE, Oct 4 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the unprovoked firing of
Indian army on the Line of Control.
He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over
the martyrdom of children due to the firing of the Indian
army. He extended sympathies to the heirs of the martyred
children.
The CM said the more Indian army was condemned for
targeting the civilian population, the less it would be.
Firing on the civilian population by the Indian army was a
highly cowardly act.
He said that India’s military jingoism was a grave threat
to the regional peace and added that: “India should not
underestimate our capabilities.
The brave armed forces of Pakistan have the fullest capability to deal
with any aggression and the whole nation is also siding with our brave
armed forces”.
