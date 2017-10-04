CM condemns unprovoked firing of Inidan army on LoC

LAHORE, Oct 4 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the unprovoked firing of

Indian army on the Line of Control.

He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over

the martyrdom of children due to the firing of the Indian

army. He extended sympathies to the heirs of the martyred

children.

The CM said the more Indian army was condemned for

targeting the civilian population, the less it would be.

Firing on the civilian population by the Indian army was a

highly cowardly act.

He said that India’s military jingoism was a grave threat

to the regional peace and added that: “India should not

underestimate our capabilities.

The brave armed forces of Pakistan have the fullest capability to deal

with any aggression and the whole nation is also siding with our brave

armed forces”.