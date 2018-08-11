CM condemns terroists attacks

LAHORE, Aug 11 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Dr Hasan Askari strongly condemned terrorists attacks in Dalbandin and on a police check post in Kargah Nala area of Gilgit Baltistan.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the police officials and paid glowing tributes of the brave police officials.

He said the police officials had achieved martyrdom while discharging their duties. Those who foiled evil designs of terrorists were the real heroes of the nation and their sacrifices would not waste, he added.

The chief minister prayed for early recovery of the injured.