CM condemns Indian firing at LoC

LAHORE, Oct 02 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the unprovoked firing of Indian Army at the Line of Control.

He has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of a civilian and extended sympathy to the bereaved family. He has also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The chief minister said continuous targeting of civilian population by the Indian Army was highly condemnable and a coward act.

India should not remain in any doubt as the brave armed forces of Pakistan were fully capable of dealing with any aggression, he added.