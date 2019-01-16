PESHAWAR, Jan 16 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has asked the federal government to clear Rs. 65 billion, the net hydel profit arrears and also share of the province.
He was addressing a high level meeting at his office in Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar.
CM chairs high level meeting, asks federal govt. to clear Rs.65 bln net hydel profit
PESHAWAR, Jan 16 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has asked the federal government to clear Rs. 65 billion, the net hydel profit arrears and also share of the province.